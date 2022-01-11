Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reveals what would be 'perfect end to his career'

Ange Postecoglou is enjoying life in Scotland.

The 56-year-old took over at Celtic Park in the summer and is enjoying life in Glasgow, having won the Premier Sports Cup last month and staying on the coattails of champions Rangers.

However, when the Greek-Australian was asked in a Greek TV interview if he harbours ambitions of managing the Greece national team, Postecoglou responded: "It would be perfect to end my career with the national team of Greece."

Postecoglou has prior knowledge of international management. He was in charge of Australia between 2013 and 2017 and guided them to the World Cup.

Postecoglou has a 12-month rolling contract with Celtic and also has experience of managing in Japan, where he took charge of Yokohama F Marinos.