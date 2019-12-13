Celtic man hints at January exit, Gerrard speaks on key Rangers man, striker holds Ibrox talks, winger linked with Hibs, new deal for Aberdeen man - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Celtic man hints at January exit

Craig Gordon has hinted that he could leave Celtic in January in search of first-team football. The veteran 'keeper played against CFR Cluj last night but has had no contact from the Hoops over a new deal and said after the game: "January is going to be a big month and I just wanted to show that I am still capable at the highest level and give myself a chance to play more games." (The Scotsman)

Gerrard hails 'player of the season' Morelos

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard paid tribute to striker Alfredo Morelos after the Colombian's goal fired the Ibrox side to the knock-out stages of the Europa League, insisting: "In this competition [Europa League], he must be player of the season so far." (The Scotsman)

Gers tell Buff: You're going nowhere

Rangers are understood to have held talks with Alfredo Morelos, with sources suggesting the Ibrox hierarchy have told the Colombian striker he won't be allowed to leave in January - even for silly money. (Various)

Dons hopeful over Sam deal

Aberdeen are keen to renew Sam Cosgrove's Pittodrie deal amid interest in the striker from the English Championship. Boss Derek McInnes said: “We would like to extend Sam’s contract. Whether we can do it or not remains to be seen. But we’re hopeful that we can extend it.” (Evening Express)

McGeady on Hibs radar?

Aiden McGeady has been told he is free to leave Sunderland. Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson suggested the Irish winger was a negative influence in his squad. The former Celtic man spoke highly of Jack Ross during his time at the Stadium of Light - could a reunion at Hibs be on the cards? (Daily Mail)

Clare: Too early to talk about relegation

It is too early in the season to suggest Hearts are embroiled in a relegation battle, midfielder Sean Clare has insisted. (BBC)

Barisic costs Gers £730k

Borna Barisic's late own goal against Young Boys cost Rangers top spot in their Europa League group, and an additional £731,000. (Various)

Winger departs Hibs Ladies

Hibs Ladies have announced the departure of Jamie-Lee Napier "with immediate effect". The 19-year-old winger, who was named the SWPL One Player of the Year for the 2019 season, said she had been "given an opportunity I can't turn down". (Evening News)

Archibald backs Cosgrove to shine in EPL

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove is good enough to take the English Premier League by storm, says former Don Steve Archibald, who left Pittodrie for spells at Spurs and Barcelona. (Daily Record)

Beck keen to extend Accies stay

Adrian Beck has opened talks with Hamilton over extending his loan deal until the end of the season - but the German midfielder is eyeing more game time. (Daily Express)