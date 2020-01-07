Celtic 'make concrete approach' for Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere but face competition for in-demand forward

Celtic are one of two clubs to have made a concrete offer to Le Havre for in-demand striker Tino Kadewere, according to reports in France.





The Zimbabwean international has hit 17 goals in 19 games for the Ligue 2 side so far this term, and was linked with Neil Lennon's side earlier this week.

French publication RMC Sport reports that the 24-year-old has a long list of suitors, with the Normandy side understood to be resigned to losing the former Djurgardens man this month.

RMC claims that Celtic and Brazilian top-flight side Flamengo have made "concrete approaches" to Paul Le Guen's side, but there is no additional information on the nature of the talks or whether money has been involved.

Qatari side Al-Rayan have had "several firm offers" - the last in the region of €8 million (around £6.8 million) turned down - which may suggest how much Le Havre are looking for should they decide to offload the forward.

Lyon and Marseille were mentioned as potential destinations but a lot depends on what transfer business the two Ligue 1 sides do themselves. Marseille are only expected to further their interest if a striker leaves the Orange Velodrome this month, while Southampton and Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest.

RMC believe Le Havre would be open to selling the player if he could return on loan for the remainder of the season in their push for promotion to Ligue 1.

The club is currently a point off the play-off places in seventh, but with just four points separating seven sides between fifth and 11th, each club will be desperate to strengthen, or at least hold onto key players during the January window.