Celtic looking to make Luca Connell second summer signing - but how much will he cost?

Celtic have announced Christopher Jullien as the first signing of the summer and they could be about to secure their second new addition in the shape of Bolton midfielder Luca Connell.

READ MORE - David Turnbull to stay at Motherwell after Celtic fail to 'revise transfer terms'

According to the Scottish Sun, the 18-year-old was spotted being shown around Celtic Park on Thursday ahead of a proposed move to the Glasgow giants.

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Luca Connell.

The player himself said "it would be an hour to represent" the famous club, while Neil Lennon confirmed their desire to sign the Republic of Ireland youth international.

The deal could be delayed, however, due to the complexities of Connell's contract situation.

Celtic are hoping to recruit the midfielder for a £250,000 cross-border compensation fee. In order for them to do so, Connell's contract will have to be terminated as he's a third-year scholar and won't be allowed to move freely.

The player has sought to terminate his deal with the financially-stricken club. Although, according to the latest reports down south, his 14-day notice has been rejected by Bolton's administrators.

It would seem Celtic will have to negotiate a fee for his release.

READ MORE - Rangers deny transfer rumour, Hibs close in on goalkeeper, Celtic eye Paddy McNair, Dylan McGeouch to return to Scotland? - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

