Celtic linked with Rangers target but face competition from Derby County and Blackburn Rovers

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson - just months after Rangers were linked with the shot-stopper.

The Scotsman's sister title the Sheffield Star reports that Neil Lennon's side are keen on the 24-year-old, whose contract runs out in the summer, but he is also on the radar of several other clubs - including rivals Rangers, who were linked with the player in November.

Cameron Dawson of Sheffield Wednesday has been linked with Celtic and Rangers

Dawson is currently the Owls' first-choice No.1, and has started their last 11 matches.

Wednesday's Championship rivals Derby County and Blackburn Rovers are also understood to be monitoring the player who is keen on remaining at Hillsborough.

He told The Star: "We are in dialogue with the club about [a contract] now. I want a quick resolution as much as anyone does.

“I like things done. I don’t like it when things drag on. Hopefully we will get things done and we can quickly move forward.”

Celtic face something of a conundrum with regards their goalkeeping situation. Current first-choice Fraser Forster is on loan from Southampton, and his wages could be a stumbling block if the Hoops are looking at a permanent deal. The Saints could also look to sell him to the highest bidder, which may price Celtic out of a move.

Veteran 'keeper Craig Gordon's contract is up in the summer and he could leave for first-team football, potentially leaving Celtic with Scott Bain as their only senior No.1 come the summer.