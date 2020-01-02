Celtic linked with PSG star, Sheffield United keen on Rangers ace, Hearts get Boyce boost, Rangers man in gesture mystery - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Celtic eye Sissako move

Celtic are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Moussa Sissako, who has been on the club's radar since 2017. Neil Lennon is keen on bolstering his squad and could make a move for the Mali Under-23 star, who was close to joining Brighton last year. (Daily Mail print edition)

Morelos gesture latest

New footage has emerged showing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos making the same cut-throat gesture he made against Celtic in a game earlier this season. The Colombian's actions led to calls for him to be banned for offensive gestures but video has emerged of the 23-year-old making the same sign when the Gers played FC Midtjylland in the Europa League this season - and Rangers could use this to defend the forward. (Daily Record)

Kamara interest hots up

Arsenal have been joined by Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Leeds in the race for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara while Brighton, Crystal Palace and Burnley have also been credited with an interest in the Finnish international. (The Sun)

Did Dons display seal Irving's future?

Andy Irving admits he did not do enough to catch the eye of Daniel Stendel in training but is looking to build on an impressive first appearance under the new manager. The youngster put in a fine display against Aberdeen in the final game before the winter break and may have ensured a lengthier stay at Tynecastle under the German coach. (The Scotsman)

Clough makes Boyce admission

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has admitted he will listen to transfer offers for Hearts target Liam Boyce if the Northern Irishman turns down the offer of a new contract. Boyce's deal with the Brewers expires in the summer and the Jambos are one of a host of clubs interested in the 28-year-old. (Evening News)

Transfer blow for Celtic and Rangers?

Everton are understood to be the front-runners to secure the services of Carlisle United youngster Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers. (The Scotsman)