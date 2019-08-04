Celtic linked with move for Championship defender; club is open to selling

Celtic have been linked with Hull City left-back Stephen Kingsley - and the defender could be given the green light to leave the Championship side.





The Stirling-born full-back has been identified by Celtic as a possible replacement for Arsenal target Kieran Tierney, if the Gunners get their man before the English transfer window closes.

The Tigers are reportedly open to selling or loaning the defender, who featured in the 2-1 defeat away to Swansea yesterday, with the Hoops mentioned as a possible destination for the one-cap Scotland international.

Celtic are braced for further bids from Arsenal for Tierney, who faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines through injury.

Kingsley came up through the ranks at Falkirk, eventually leaving after a decade and more than 100 appearances to join Swansea.

He featured 17 times for the Welsh outfit and had loan spells with Yeovil and Crewe Alexandra, eventually joining Hull in 2017 for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has since played 38 times for the East Yorkshire side, with injuries limiting his appearances at the KCOM Stadium.