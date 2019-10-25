Celtic linked with move for £6.1m international goalkeeper - could join in January

Celtic are keen to sign AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilio Barkas, according to reports in the Greek media.

Snda.gr claims that the Hoops have prioritised a 'keeper in the January transfer window and are keeping tabs on the Greek international shot-stopper.

Barkas has impressed for club and country this year and while Celtic loaned Fraser Forster from Southampton during the summer, and have Scott Bain and Craig Gordon on their books, Greek sources believe the Hoops could still move for the 25-year-old come the January transfer window.

AEK are believed to be looking for a fee of around €7 million (around £6.1 million) for Barkas, who is contracted to the Greek giants until the summer of 2022.

The Dutch-born goalie has played ten times in all competitions this season, keeping clean sheets in 50 per cent of those matches.

He has been capped ten times by Greece since making his debut last year.