Celtic linked with frozen-out EPL star, Rangers man out of European squad, Celtic closing in on deal for attacker, Aberdeen KB loan offer - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Rangers, St Johnstone and the Scotland national team in today's round-up
1. Ibe on loan
Celtic are closing in on a loan deal for Bournemouth's Jordan Ibe after apparently refusing to pay the 20 million asking price for the 23-year-old. (Daily Express)
2. Begovic to Celtic?
Celtic have been loosely linked with Asmir Begovic, who has fallen to third choice 'keeper in Bournemouth's first-team squad. (Various)
3. Barisic boost
Borna Barisic has been called up to the Croatia squad despite seemingly losing his first-team berth at Rangers (Various)
4. Celtic run rule over defender again
Celtic scouts are understood to have run the rule over Greg Taylor, who has been linked with a move to the champions from Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)
