Celtic linked with five-cap Dutch international Adam Maher - but face serious competition

Dutch free agent Adam Maher has been linked with a move to Celtic after his contract with Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar expired.











The midfielder notched two goals and five assists for John van den Brom's side in all competitions last term in his second spell at the AFAS Stadion.



Moroccan-born Maher, who has had spells with PSV Eindhoven, Osmanlispor and FC Twente, has five caps for the Netherlands national team.



He is predominantly a central midfielder who can also operate on the right or in a more advanced role.



Celtic could face competition from English Championship duo Blackburn and QPR, as well as Italians Brescia, Turkish giants Fenerbahce and AZ's rivals Vitesse Arnhem, according to De Telegraaf.

Ewood Park boss Tony Mowbray has scouted Maher on a number of occasions, and is understood to have held talks with Rovers owners Venky's regarding summer transfers.

Midfielder Bradley Dack may be moved on for a fee in order to free up funds, according to reports in the Daily Mail, but convincing Maher his future lies in the English second tier could be a big ask.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon confirmed over the weekend that the Hoops had identified "two or three" potential signings but it is unclear if Maher is one of them.