Celtic linked with exciting forward as Odsonne Edouard interest hots up amid £30m Leicester link

Celtic have been linked with Polish striker Patryk Klimala as former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers weighs up a £30 million bid for Odsonne Edouard.

Klimala began his career with Legia Warsaw, but didn't make a senior appearance as he was sent on loan to Lechia Dzierzoniow for the 2015/16 season. He joined Jagiellonia Bialystok in 2016, playing a handful of games before spending the 2017/18 season on loan at Wigry Suwalki, where he struck 13 goals in 28 games.

On his return to Bialystok, he netted four times in 29 appearances in all competitions during the 2018/19 season and so far this term has seven goals from 18 appearances. His release clause means a bid of £3.4 million would likely be enough to seal a move to Glasgow despite him having 18 months left on his contract, according to The Sun.

Danish side Copenhagen - who Celtic face in the Europa League knockout stages - are also keeping tabs on Klimala.

No Edouard move until summer?

Rodgers brought Edouard to Glasgow from Paris Saint-Germain during his tenure as Celtic boss and the France Under-21 international has struck 51 times in 112 games for the Parkhead side, prompting Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace to keep tabs on the frontman.

The Daily Record claims the Foxes could now make a move for Edouard, who has reportedly indicated a desire to leave Celtic and test himself in England. Rodgers, however, has apparently been warned not to bother making an offer for the player until the summer.

Celtic's striker dilemma has been well-documented in recent months, with Edouard carrying the can as Leigh Griffiths works his way back after a spell on the sidelines for personal reasons. Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo has been used sparingly with Mikey Johnston and Lewis Morgan both being used as auxiliary centre-forwards on occasion.

Neil Lennon has already hinted that he will look to strengthen the position this month, and Celtic have been linked with a host of attackers including Andraz Sporar, Glenn Murray, Billy Sharp, Tino Kadewere and Tyrese Campbell.