Celtic legend Tommy Gemmell's 1967 European Cup final boots go up for auction

In 1967, Celtic made history by becoming the first British club to win the European Cup when they beat Italian side Inter Milan 2-1 in the final in Lisbon.

Now, a pair of football boots worn by Celtic legend Tommy Gemmell, who equalised for Celtic before Stevie Chalmers scored the winner, could be set to fetch up to £10,000 when they go under the hammer.

The boots and Bertie Auld's Adidas holdall.

The black and white boots are being sold by an anonymous Glasgow businessman, whose father was friends with both Gemmell and fellow Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld.

The seller's dad was with Tommy, who played 247 times for Celtic from 1961 to 1971, after a training match in 1967 and jokingly asked if he could have a 'token from Tam'.

Gemmell tossed him his worn out boots and said 'I wore these in Lisbon, tell the wee fella to look after them'.

Tommy's boots.

Marked 'TG' on the inside, the boots have been housed at the Scottish Football Museum at Hampden Park over the past nine years.

They are expected to draw huge interest when they auctioned at McTear's Sporting Medals and Trophies Auction in Glasgow on Friday, July 19.

The left back, who was capped 18 times for Scotland, passed away on 2nd March 2017, aged 73.

Also on offer is Jimmy 'Jinky' Johnstone's match worn jersey from the club's infamous game against Racing Club in the 1967 World Club Championship in Uruguay, which has been estimated at £3,000 to £5,000 while Bertie Auld's Adidas holdall from the European Cup final could fetch up to £2,000.

Brian Clements from McTear's said: "We have seen many important pieces of football memorabilia come through our doors over the years but rarely have we seen a piece with such huge historical significance.

"Any memorabilia associated with Celtic's momentous 1967 European Cup win is important but the boots that scored one of Celtic's two goals are on another level entirely.

"Although the seller has had the boots for over 50 years, he has decided the time is right to pass on the baton and let another Celtic fan get some enjoyment from this amazing piece of Celtic memorabilia.

"The Tommy Gemmell boots and Jinky Johnstone jersey are important pieces of world football heritage and not surprisingly, we are already seeing international interest in both items."



