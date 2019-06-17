Celtic legend Mikael Lustig to undergo medical ahead of Belgian move

Have your say

Mikael Lustig's seven-and-a-half year assocation with Celtic is set to come to an end.

The Swede is on the verge of a move to Belgian side KAA Gent.

The 32-year-old is to undergo a medical today ahead of the move, according to the Daily Record.

It is believed the player was not offered a new deal by the club and it was thought he would return to his homeland with interest from Malmo.

However, he has been offered a deal by Gent who finished fifth in the Belgian top flight last season and will compete in next season's Europa League qualifiers.

Lustig hinted at his departure from Parkhead earlier this month with his contract having expired.

"The last few weeks have been tough. Not on the field, but off the pitch," he said.

“I am proud of how I have handled the situation and those closest to me, the players and the leaders at Celtic know what has happened.

“It could have been handled differently, in terms of what has been said and what happened.”

The player was a fans' favourite, winning 16 trophies during his time at the club, including eight league titles.