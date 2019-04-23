Celtic legend Billy McNeill: His career in pictures
Tributes have poured in for Celtic’s European Cup-winning captain and former manager Billy McNeill following his death at the age of 79.
1. The Lisbon Lions
The delighted Celtic players show off the European Cup to their fans.
SNS Group
2. 1969 Scottish Cup final
An Old Firm showdown in front of a Hampden crowd of 133,000. Celtic won the game 4-0. McNeill and John Greig of Rangers lead their teams onto the pitch.
3. 1970 European Cup semi
Leeds captain Billy Bremner shakes hands with Celtic counterpart Billy McNeill. The Hoops would win both legs before losing to Feyenoord in the final.
SNS Group
4. A rare defeat
McNeill shakes hands with Ron McKinnon after the final whistle as Rangers defeat their rivals 1-0.
SNS Group
