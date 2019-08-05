Celtic learn potential Champions League opponents for qualifying round Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Celtic will face Slavia Prague if they're able to defeat Romanian side Cluj and reach the play-off round of Champions League qualifying. More to follow... Celtic defeated Nomme Kalju in the last stage and now face Cluj in the third qualifying round. Scottish Football Live: Celtic star's message to Rangers recruit | Hearts near deal for ex-Premier League midfielder | McInnes unsure on Aberdeen ace's future | St Johnstone want May again 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.