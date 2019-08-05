Celtic learn potential Champions League opponents for play-off round

Have your say

Celtic will face Slavia Prague if they're able to defeat Romanian side Cluj and reach the play-off round of Champions League qualifying.

Celtic defeated Nomme Kalju in the last stage and now face Cluj in the third qualifying round.

Slavia Prague reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season, where they were knocked out by Chelsea.

Celtic will have to overcome Cluj over two legs in order to face off against the Czech champions. The first leg takes place this coming Wednesday in Romania.

Neil Lennon's men easily defeated Nõmme Kalju 7-0 on aggregate in the previous round.

Slavia will be entered directly into qualifying at the play-off phase.