Celtic learn opponents for next round of Champions League qualifying

Celtic will face Nomme Kalju in the second round of Champions League qualifying if they can avoid any slip-ups tonight.

The Ladbrokes Premiership champions hold a 3-1 first-leg advantage from their trip to Sarajevo last week and are heavily favoured to make it through to the next round.

If they do they will meet Estonian outfit Kalju who made it to the next stage with a stunning upset victory over Macedonian champions Shkendija.

The visitors trailed 1-0 after the first leg but were able to turn it around with a 2-1 away goals victory last night.

Brazilian forward Liliu netted a 91st minute winner to spark wild celebrations among the away players.

The first leg will take place next Wednesday with the return match occuring the following Tuesday.