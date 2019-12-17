Celtic launch bid for Cruzeiro defender Fabricio Bruno - reports

Celtic are keen on doing a deal for Cruzeiro defender Fabricio Bruno, according to reports in Brazil.

Globoesporte claims the Hoops had an offer of around £2.5 million rejected by the Série B side, but the two clubs will continue to hold talks over a potential deal.

The club's head of football operations, Marcio Rodrigues, confirmed there had been an offer for the 23-year-old, adding: "[Celtic] made an offer but it doesn't come close to what we want."

Celtic reportedly made an offer to acquire 70 per cent of the player's rights and while this fell through, a potential loan deal remains on the table.

Portuguese side Braga have already had a bid of around £1.6 million for the player turned down by Cruzeiro. Having sold Bruno's defensive colleague Murilo Cerqueira to Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, Cruzeiro opted to hang onto the highly-rated centre-back, who has also spent time on loan at Chapecoense.

According to Globoesporte, Fabricio Bruno is regarded as a key player in a Cruzeiro side in need of a rebuild ahead of the 2020 season, but Rodrigues's comments suggest that a deal remains a possibility.