Celtic latest: Youssouf Mulumbu has Parkhead deal cut short by 12 months

Youssouf Mulumbu has had his Celtic contract cut short by 12 months and will make a decision on his future after the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 32-year-old is currently on international duty with DR Congo at the tournament in Egypt, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Kilmarnock.

His involvement in the competition could be up soon, depending on the outcome of other matches.

DR Congo lost 2-0 to Uganda and Egypt, with Mulumbu an unused sub in both matches, but he started in a 4-0 win over Zimbabwe.

However, the Leopards could still qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Mulumbu joined Celtic in the summer of 2018, signing a two-year deal after leaving the Rugby Park side. However, the former Paris Saint-Germain and West Bromwich Albion star played just three times for the Hoops and rejoined Killie in the January transfer window.

He featured 12 times for Killie as the Ayrshire side finished third and qualified for Europe.