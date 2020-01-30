Celtic 'knock back offer for Karamoko Dembele' as they take firm stance over youngster's development

Celtic have rejected an offer from Gillingham to sign Karamoko Dembele on loan, according to the Daily Record.

The League One side were hoping to bring the 16-year-old to the Priestfield Stadium for the second half of the 2019/20 season.

Celtic youngster Karamoko Dembele. Picture: SNS

Manager Steve Evans previously worked with Karamoko's brother Sirki at Peterborough and hoped the family connection would help him land the attacker.

But Celtic want to keep a closer eye on Dembele's development with the youngster expected to grow into a star at domestic and international football.

Dembele made his second appearance of the season at the weekend, coming off the bench in the 3-0 victory over Ross County.

Born in London but raised in Glasgow, Dembele is eligible for both Scotland and England as well as his parents' homeland of the Ivory Coast.

He currently represents England at under-17 level.