Celtic knock back Karamoko Dembele bid, six clubs chase Rangers star, Huddersfield join hunt for Hibs ace, Rangers consider signing striker, Lennon issues hands-off warning

Thursday's Scottish football news and gossip.

READ MORE - Forgotten four lose way in search for the Old Firm’s fairytale slipper

Celtic knock back Dembele bid

Celtic's highly-rated youngster Karamoko Dembele. Picture: SNS

Celtic have knocked back a bid from Gillingham to take highly-rated youngster Karamoko Dembele on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 season. (Daily Record)

Huddersfield want Boyle

Huddersfield Town have joined a growing list of clubs interested in signing Hibs winger Martin Boyle before the end of the transfer window. (Daily Record)

Hearts still hopeful over Gordon

Hearts have not given up hope of signing Craig Gordon before the end of the week, despite Celtic saying they will not let the keeper leave. (The Scotsman)

Lennon insists Ntcham going nowhere

Neil Lennon is adamant that Olivier Ntcham is going nowhere following reports that West Ham had opened discussions about a move for the French midfielder. (The Scotsman)

Two others join Jones hunt

Birmingham City and Hull City have joined the race to sign Rangers winger Jordan Jones. The out-of-favour star is also courting interest from Stoke City, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers. (Daily Record)

Gerrard praises Morelos

Steven Gerrard has praised Alfredo Morelos for his response to the disturbing incident at his home on Tuesday night which is being investigated by Police Scotland. The Colombian striker is understood to have discovered a man underneath his car allegedly tampering with the vehicle. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard may look to sign striker

Steven Gerrard has admitted that the injury suffered by Jermain Defoe in Rangers' 2-0 win over Ross County could prompt him to add further striking cover before the transfer window closes on Friday night. (The Scotsman)

Hodson set for return

Former Rangers defender Lee Hodson could be set for a return to Scottish football. Three clubs are said to be eyeing the Northern Irish international with St Mirren, another one of his former clubs, a possibility of Paul McGinn leaves for Hibs. (Scottish Sun)

Sammon has 'nothing to prove'

Falkirk striker Conor Sammon insists he does not have anything to prove to Hearts as he eyes a shock Scottish Cup victory against his old club. (The Scotsman)

Docherty hits out at Dons fans

A furious Tony Docherty insists it was “absurd” and “hugely disrespectful” to hear Aberdeen supporters abusing Derek McInnes following last weekend’s 0-0 draw at St Mirren. (The Scotsman)

Ross hails Hibs stars

Hibs boss Jack Ross has paid tribute to his players’ character after watching them come through a gruelling schedule of four matches in just ten days. (Evening News)

Fon to Pars

Dunfermline Athletic are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams on loan from Hamilton Accies until the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Livi to sign Forrest

Livingston have beaten Dundee and Partick Thistle in the battle to land Ayr United attacker Alan Forrest - brother of Celtic hero James - on a pre-contract. (Daily Record)

