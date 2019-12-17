Celtic keen on exciting young Greek midfielder previously linked with Benfica and PAOK

Celtic are keeping tabs on a highly-rated midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

Reports in Greek publication Sdna.gr claim that the Hoops have been monitoring the progress of Panathinaikos starlet Giannis Bouzoukis since the start of the season, scouting him in last weekend's Greek Super League clash with Lamia, while they also ran the rule over the 21-year-old in a recent Under-21 international between Scotland and Greece in Edinburgh.

The reports claim Celtic's recruitment czar Nick Hammond has been personally following the player, and has been impressed with his performances.

The former West Brom technical director is known to have an extensive network of contacts in Greece that saw AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas tipped with a move to Parkhead last month.

The attacking midfielder came through the ranks at Panathinaikos after joining from hometown side Preveza, and has made 42 appearances since the 2017/18 season, scoring five times.

Bouzoukis has been capped at Under-17, Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 level for his country and was last year linked with PAO's rivals PAOK and Portuguese giants Benfica.

Reports at the time suggested the Athens side would not let the player leave for less than £4.2 million.

Panathinaikos were earlier this year linked with moves for Celtic trio Eboue Kouassi, Lewis Morgan and Mikey Johnston as well as former Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum.