Celtic join race to sign out-of-contract midfielder

Celtic have joined the race to sign West Bromich Albion midfielder Rekeem Harper, according to reports.

READ MORE - Every time the British transfer record has been smashed since it broke the £1 million mark in 1979

Both the Daily Record and Daily Mail say that caretaker boss Neil Lennon watched the 19-year-old in action as West Brom battled Aston Villa in the Championship play-offs last week.

It has also been stated that Harper was in attendance at Celtic Park this past Sunday as the Ladbrokes Premiership champions closed their season with a 2-1 win over Hearts.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing the England youth international, who is out of contract next month.

West Brom have tried to get the player tied down to a new deal but has thus far been unsuccessful in their attempts.

Harper has played 23 times for the Baggies this season and previously had a spell on loan at Blackburn Rovers.



READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic want Rakeem Harper | Rangers bid for Edmundson | Simunovic in £4m bid? | Villas-Boas favourite to replace Lennon