Celtic issued with two Scottish FA charges, Hamilton also cited

Celtic have been issued with two charges by the Scottish FA over a failure to ensure their players "conduct themselves in an orderly fashion".

The charges relate to last month's William Hill Scottish Cup win at Partick Thistle and Sunday's 4-1 triumph over Hamilton at the Foys Stadium.

There will be a hearing on Thursday, February 20.

Hamilton have also been issued with a notice of complaint over an accusation they also breached disciplinary rule 204 and both clubs face a maximum fine of £20,000 if found guilty.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths escaped punishment on Tuesday for an alleged stamp on Accies defender Sam Woods.

But the clubs will now have to answer for the conduct of the players during the melee that followed the first-half incident.

Griffiths dragged Woods to the ground as they clashed on the half-way line and then appeared to bring his right foot down on Hamilton defender's prone body.

There was then an exchange of pushes between the Scotland international and Hamilton midfielder Alex Gogic as players from both sides rushed in.