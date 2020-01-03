Celtic interested in Premier League striker - but player not keen on move

The striking position is one position Celtic boss Neil Lennon is keen to add to.

The Ladbrokes Premiership league leaders have held talks with Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar as they look to provide more competition to and depth behind Odsonne Edouard.

Another player who could be on the club's radar is Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, according to the Scotsman's sister title The Star.

The 33-year-old has been a bit-part player for the Blades on their return to the Premier League despite netting in the opening-day draw with Bournemouth.

Sharp struck 23 goals last season to help Sheffield United finish second in the Championship.

He has started just one league game this campaign and manager Chris Wilder has revealed that clubs have contacted the club over a deal.

However, he doesn't expect any movement until Sharp asks for first-team football.

“Billy, it’s understandable. I’d be looking at him if I wasn’t here. I’ve always been very consistent with the message that, until Billy comes to me and says he has to play regular first team football, then he’ll be here. And he hasn’t.

“We’ve had calls of people and enquiries. I’m open and honest. I’ve told Billy this club has come in for him and that club has come in for him. But he’s always said no, and that he wants to stay here until at least the end of the season.”