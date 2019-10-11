Uche

Celtic interested in Hearts star, Hibs ace ends departure speculation, ex-Rangers hero blasts 'disgusting' treatment, ex-Celtic star 'open' to January transfer - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Friday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Scotland.

Celtic and QPR are two clubs looking at Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu. (West London Sport)

1. Interest in Ikpeazu

Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey has been named among the 60 best young talents in world football. (The Guardian)

2. Hickey among elite

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has been handed a three-match ban, one of which is suspended, after his sending off in the 1-1 draw with Celtic last month. (Evening News)

3. Hecky ban

Steve Clarke has challenged his players to ensure last nights fourth successive defeat is the lowest moment of Scotlands latest dark chapter. (The Scotsman)

4. Clarke challenges players

