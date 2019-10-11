Celtic interested in Hearts star, Hibs ace ends departure speculation, ex-Rangers hero blasts 'disgusting' treatment, ex-Celtic star 'open' to January transfer - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Friday's Scottish football news and gossip. Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Scotland. 1. Interest in Ikpeazu Celtic and QPR are two clubs looking at Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu. (West London Sport) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Hickey among elite Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey has been named among the 60 best young talents in world football. (The Guardian) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Hecky ban Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has been handed a three-match ban, one of which is suspended, after his sending off in the 1-1 draw with Celtic last month. (Evening News) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Clarke challenges players Steve Clarke has challenged his players to ensure last nights fourth successive defeat is the lowest moment of Scotlands latest dark chapter. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3