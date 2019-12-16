Celtic 'interest' in £5m striker, Green Brigade branded 'cringeworthy', Rangers is football legend's 'second home', Aberdeen chief hits out at Old Firm, Hibs injury worry - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

All the latest from around Scottish football with transfer speculation and news involving Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen and Rangers.

Lennon wants ace to stay

Neil Lennon has said he wants Craig Gordon to stay at Celtic. The goalkeeper has admitted he could be open to a move in search of first-team football. The veteran is out of contract at the end of the season. Lennon, however, is keen to keep him at the club. He said: "From a selfish point of view I want him to stay. He might have his own principles and want to play himself." (The Scotsman)

Rangers 'second home'

Rangers is now a second home for Steven Gerrard. The Ibrox boss revealed he is "loving" life in Scotland and at Rangers. Having signed a new deal he remained coy on what the future holds in store for him. (KIA)

Scott Sinclair future

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has revealed he will chat to Scott Sinclair about his future. The forward has confirmed he wants to play football but has rarely featured. Lennon said he was not aware of the quotes and noted the quality in front of him. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard in for "long haul"

Steven Gerrard is at Rangers for the long haul. That's according to club legend Paul Gascoigne who spoke with the Ibrox boss. Gerrard signed a new deal a few days ago. (BBC)

Whyte's £49m grand plan

ExRangers owner Craig Whyte devised a £49m plan with convicted fraudster Joseph Meli to pay for club's tax bill saving the club from going bust. Meli would provide cash to cover the bill in return for season ticket sales. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic interest in striker

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has shot down talk of interest in striker Andraz Sporar. The £5m-rated Slovenian international was linked with a move to Glasgow on Friday but Lennon said there is "nothing in it". (The Scotsman)

Desperate Don

Steven Gerrard hit out at referee Don Robertson after the official had sent off Alfredo Morelos in Rangers' 2-0 at Motherwell. Gerrard said Robertson "was desperate to give out a red card today". (Various)

High praise for Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong has been given huge praise from Neil Lennon after impressing in the 2-0 win over Hibs. The Dutchman scored the opener and was described by his Celtic boss as "one of the best kids I’ve ever seen at that age". (Various)

Rod banner

Ex-Hibs striker branded the Green Brigade's anti-Rod Stewart banner at Parkhead as "cringeworthy attention seeking tripe". The Celtic fans unfurled the message telling Rod to "f**k off" during the win over Hibs, accompanied by a chant against Tories. (Scottish Sun)

Marciano update

Hibs boss Jack Ross revealed he replaced goalkeeper Ofir Marciano with Chris Maxwell at half-time after a calf issue worsened for the Israeli during the interval. The goalkeeper is set to be assessed on Monday. (Evening News)

Aberdeen chief hits out at Old Firm

Outgoing Aberdeen chief Stewart Milne has hit out at the Old Firm for holding Scottish football back. He believes they are "so much out of line with the rest of the game" but not willing to find common ground. (Daily Record)