Celtic interest in £12m star, Rangers eye Premier League recruit, Parkhead ace to get new contract, Hearts injury blow, new Scotland right-back, Aberdeen could have lost star earlier - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

All the latest news, transfer speculation and more from the SPFL.

Following the fifth weekend of Scottish Premiership action the league has an unusual look with both Edinburgh clubs struggling at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, Celtic and Rangers are in European action this week as they both look to England for recruits.

1. Celtic ace's vow Celtic right-back Hatem Abd Elhamed is happy to play anywhere for Neil Lennon. The Israeli played centre-back and left-back for his national team and has impressed on the right for the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

2. Morelos and Gerrard agreement Steven Gerrard has an agreement in place with striker Alfredo Morelos. According to ex-Rangers ace Alan Hutton, there is a fine system in place to keep the Colombian from costing the team with discipline issues. (Football Insider)

3. Rangers begin search Rangers will look to appointa new director of football. Mark Allen departed from the role for "family reasons" to return down south. According to reports they have already begun their search. (Football Insider)

4. Right-back solution Chris Cadden could be the answer to Scotland's right-back problems. Steve Clarke may look to the ex-Motherwell man who is playing in the position for Oxford United, on loan from Columbus Crew. Both clubs see him as a right-back. (Scottish Sun)

