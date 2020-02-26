Celtic injury latest as Neil Lennon gives update on Scott Brown, Olivier Ntcham and James Forrest ahead of Copenhagen clash

Skipper Scott Brown and James Forrest are fit for Celtic's Europa League clash with FC Copenhagen at Parkhead on Thursday night.





The veteran midfielder suffered a calf injury in the first leg of the last-32 encounter in Denmark last week which ended 1-1 and missed the win over Kilmarnock at the weekend, as did Forrest with a knock.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham also injured his calf in Copenhagen and is still out, while Ryan Christie is suspended after picking up a yellow card last week.

Lennon said: "James and Scott are fit. Oli is not fit and will be out for maybe another week.

"We had a great win at the weekend but obviously having Scott and his experience and with the way he has been playing this season, to have him in the team is obviously a confidence boost for the squad.

"Jamesy as well, Jamesy is a big-game player and what he can bring to the team as well."

Lennon, who admitted Celtic fans have to guard against the idea that the tie is all but in the bag, added: "Yes, Copenhagen is a dangerous team and there are no formalities at this stage of the competition for anyone, unless other teams have a big lead from the first leg.

"It is 1-1, the tie could psychologically switch all the way. Hopefully we can get the first goal and get on the front foot, but we are going to have to earn the right to play."