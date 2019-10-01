Celtic in line for player boost, Rangers eye deals for defender and midfielder, Aberdeen protest, Sean Clare Hearts latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hamilton, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, the Scotland national team and more in today's round-up
1. Deals for Gers duo
Rangers are hopeful of tying up Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic on bumper new deals (Daily Record)
2. Celtic's unexpected boost
Celtic could net a large six-figure sum thank to a sell-on clause - if Hearts sell teenage left-back sensation Aaron Hickey in January. (The Sun)
3. Boli: I'm still learning to defend
Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli admits he still has a lot to learn about being a defender, having only recently been converted from an attacking position. (The Scotsman)
4. Dons fans plan McInnes protest
A group of Aberdeen fans are planning a protest against underfire manager Derek McInnes at Saturday's home match with Hibs after the Dons exited the Betfred Cup and lost 5-0 to Rangers. (Daily Record)
