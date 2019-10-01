Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic in line for player boost, Rangers eye deals for defender and midfielder, Aberdeen protest, Sean Clare Hearts latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hamilton, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, the Scotland national team and more in today's round-up

Rangers are hopeful of tying up Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic on bumper new deals (Daily Record)

1. Deals for Gers duo

Rangers are hopeful of tying up Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic on bumper new deals (Daily Record)
other
Buy a Photo
Celtic could net a large six-figure sum thank to a sell-on clause - if Hearts sell teenage left-back sensation Aaron Hickey in January. (The Sun)

2. Celtic's unexpected boost

Celtic could net a large six-figure sum thank to a sell-on clause - if Hearts sell teenage left-back sensation Aaron Hickey in January. (The Sun)
ugc
Buy a Photo
Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli admits he still has a lot to learn about being a defender, having only recently been converted from an attacking position. (The Scotsman)

3. Boli: I'm still learning to defend

Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli admits he still has a lot to learn about being a defender, having only recently been converted from an attacking position. (The Scotsman)
other
Buy a Photo
A group of Aberdeen fans are planning a protest against underfire manager Derek McInnes at Saturday's home match with Hibs after the Dons exited the Betfred Cup and lost 5-0 to Rangers. (Daily Record)

4. Dons fans plan McInnes protest

A group of Aberdeen fans are planning a protest against underfire manager Derek McInnes at Saturday's home match with Hibs after the Dons exited the Betfred Cup and lost 5-0 to Rangers. (Daily Record)
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4