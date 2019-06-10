Celtic in for Amir Rrahmani but face competition from French and Belgian sides

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Dinamo Zagreb defender Amir Rrahmani, according to reports in Belgium.





The Kosovan international, who captained his side against Montenegro last week, is on Standard Liege's radar, while French side Amiens are also monitoring the 25-year-old's situation.

Rrahmani celebrates a goal for Kosovo against Turkey

Belgian media outlet DH.be states that there will be several ins and outs at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne this summer, with Rrahmani mentioned as a possible arrival.

Rrahmani is under contract at Dinamo until the summer of 2021, and is likely to cost between £1.3 million and £1.8 million.



Standard are understood to be leading the race for the player, despite interest from Celtic and Amiens.

The 6ft 4in centre-half, who can also operate at left-back, started his career with Football Superleague of Kosovo side Drenica, before joining Albanian side Partizani Tirana in 2013.



His performances for the 16-time Albanian Superliga champions earned him a move to then Croatian top-flight side RNK Split, and he was snapped up by Dinamo after just a season with The Reds.

After joining Dinamo, he was farmed out to feeder club NK Lokomotiva, before returning to the Dinamo first team in time for the 2017 season.



To date, he has played 57 times for Dinamo, scoring four goals and registering three assists. He has three goals from 19 international appearances.

Rrahmani shares an agent with fellow Kosovo international defender Mërgim Vojvoda, who joined Standard last month, which DH believes could help sway the player's decision.