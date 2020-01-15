Celtic hold talks over French ace, trio leave Rangers, two players set for Celtic exit, Hearts boss on Berra situation - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Celts hold Sissako talks

Celtic have stepped up their interest in Paris Saint-Germain defender Moussa Sissako. The 19-year-old has been on the club's radar since 2017 but seemingly has no future at the French club, prompting the Hoops to explore a move this month. (Various)

Rangers laugh off Borna claim

Rangers have laughed off claims made in an Italian newspaper that Roma could land Ibrox defender Borna Barisic for as little as £4.3 million - as part of a loan to buy arrangement. (The Scotsman)

Bayo: Get me loan deal

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo is keen to head out on loan after a lack of gametime at Celtic - and hasn't ruled out a move to another Scottish Premiership club despite interest from teams in Switzerland and the Netherlands. The Ivorian has barely played and the arrival of Patrryk Klimala would suggest he is at further risk of not playing. (The Sun)

Trio leave Rangers

Partick Thistle are in talks to sign Lewis Mayo on loan from Rangers. The 19-year-old centre-back was with Steven Gerrard’s first-team in Dubai but is set to go out on loan. Meanwhile, his academy team-mates Danny Finlayson and Matthew Shiels are both set for spells in the USL with Orange County. (Daily Record)

Griffiths on way out?

Leigh Griffiths deleted his Twitter account last night after the Celtic striker posted a cryptic message amid uncertainty over his Parkhead future. Celtic signing Patryk Klimala appears to have pushed Griffiths and / or team-mate Vakoun Issouf Bayo down the pecking order. (Various)

Kennedy picks Dons

St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy has opted for a move to Aberdeen over Hearts. The 25-year-old is expected to sign a pre-contract to joins in the summer, but Dons boss Derek McInnes is keen to get him in before this weekend. (The Sun)

Stendel opens up on Berra

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel insists he treated Christophe Berra with respect, despite the player's "hurt and anger" at being told he was surplus to requirements and ordered to train with the Tynecastle reserves. (Daily Express, print edition)

Ex-Rangers ace: Lafferty move a disaster

Kyle Lafferty's move to Sunderland is "a disaster waiting to happen", according to the player's former Rangers and Northern Ireland colleague Gareth McAuley, who reckons Lafferty’s laid-back approach to training, love for a prank, and ill-discipline will not go down well with strict Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson. (The Sun)

Keena: Levein told me Hearts time was up

Hartlepool striker Aidan Keena has revealed it was Craig Levein who told him he had no future at Hearts - with the Irish forward admitting he "couldn't get a hold of" manager Daniel Stendel. (Evening News)

Block returns to Hibs

Tommy Block has returned to Hibs after his loan spell with Queen's Park. The former Bognor Regis midfielder played 21 games for the Spiders, scoring twice and registering one assist. (Various)