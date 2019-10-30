Celtic hold crisis talks with Lazio and Uefa over potential fan attacks - reports

Have your say

Celtic have held emergency talks with Lazio and Uefa over fears of fans being attack during next week's trip to Rome.

Around 9,000 fans are expected in the Italian capital to back Neil Lennon's side as they look to maintain their unbeaten record in the Europa League so far.

Celtic fans display banners during the match against Lazio at Celtic Park last week. Picture: SNS

According to the Daily Mail, Lazio fans are planning to attack Parkhead supporters after anti-fascist banners were displayed during last week's 2-1 Celtic victory.

This followed Lazio fans being pictured giving Nazi salutes in the centre of Glasgow.

Both clubs and Uefa are keen to avoid any potential trouble around the tie on October 7.

The Scottish Sun also reported that Celtic fans will be joined by Police Scotland officers in Italy.