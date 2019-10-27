Celtic hero Moussa Dembele in row with wife of ex-Rangers star

Former Celtic star Moussa Dembele is in the midst of a row with the wife of an ex-Rangers ace over a missing piano, according to the Sunday Mail.

The Frenchman rented a house from Trevor Steven and his wife Nadirha during his time in Glasgow.

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. Picture: SNS

Now Nadirha is said to have lodged a complaint with the police over a piano that is believed to be missing from the property.

The dispute also involves a couple which took over the lease after Dembele moved out following his £20 million move to Lyon.

Other items, including a sofa, are said to have been removed from the property.

Nadirha is unhappy that he's been told by authorities that the argument is a civil matter.

She told the Sunday Mail: “This is clearly not a civil matter.

The piano has been removed along with other items of furniture which were on the inventory.

“Surely a potential theft merits a criminal investigation. I had no problems with Moussa when he was a tenant and the neighbours all liked him.

“We contacted David Seligman and he agreed that he would get in touch with him and try to help. He said he would ask Moussa to go over the inventory and ask about the piano.

“But that was weeks ago and we’ve heard nothing. I was scheduled to be in Lyon and was happy to meet him to talk about it.”