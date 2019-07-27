Celtic have offered new contract to Emilio Izaguirre, claims club chairman

Celtic have offered former stalwart Emilio Izaguirre a six-month, short-term deal, according to the president of the club he's returned to start pre-season training.

The 33-year-old left back left Parkhead for a second time in the summer after winning 13 winners medals with the Hoops in two spells since originally joining from Motagua nine years ago.

He originally returned to Celtic last August after an ill-fated spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Fayha and revealed earlier this summer he'd rejected a new deal with Neil Lennon's side.

Izaguirre is now back in pre-season training with Motagua and is deciding whether to return to his first club or join a new club abroad.

And Motagua president Eddy Atala has revealed Celtic could yet bring back Izaguirre in a shock move, with the future of £25 million Arsenal target Kieran Tierney still uncertain.

Atala said: "We spoke to Emilio Izaguirre's agents this week and he has offers from clubs in the USA, Japan and Australia.

"There is also the possibility of him returning to Celtic, but that is only for a short time of six months.

"If Emilio decides he doesn't like these offers, then we would of course offer him a contract here.

"Clearly, the offers elsewhere are better than ours economically, but we have 30 days or so before our transfer deadline so we can wait."

