Celtic hand debut to one player while fringe players get first starts of the season

Celtic have handed a debut to summer signing Jeremie Frimpong in tonight's Betfred Cup quarter-final clash with Partick Thistle at Celtic Park.





Frimpong is named in a back four alongside Hatem Abd Elhamed, Kristoffer Ajer and Jonny Hayes, who is handed his first start of the season, while Craig Gordon starts in goals as expected.

Olivier Ntcham and Callum McGregor line up in front of the back four with an attacking trio of Lewis Morgan, Tom Rogic - also making his first start of the season - and Mohamed Elyounoussi, who is making his home debut for the Hoops.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo starts up front for Neil Lennon's side, while there is a return from the wilderness for defender Jack Hendry, who is named among the substitutes.

Joining Hendry on the bench are Fraser Forster, Boli Bolingoli, Scott Brown, Scott Sinclair, James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard.