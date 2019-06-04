Celtic had £5m transfer bid for defender 'rejected in January'

Celtic had a £5 million offer for Edson Alvarez knocked back in the January window, according to ESPN.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic transfer document leaked | Premier League star considers Scotland switch | Holloway wants Kilmarnock job

The Parkhead side were linked with a move for the 21-year-old earlier this year though it was not known whether a concrete offer was made.

Mexican defender Edson Alvarez.

ESPN now claims such a bid occurred but it was thrown out by Club America.

The Liga MX side are said to be holding out for a fee of around £9 million for the 22-cap Mexican international.

Celtic are expected to strengthen their centre-back corps this summer after the departure of Dedryck Boyata and the expiration of Filip Benkovic's loan from Leicester City.

READ MORE - Celtic's transfer plans leaked - club 'launch probe' and could treat incident as criminal matter