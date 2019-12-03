Celtic give injury update on Odsonne Edouard, Olivier Ntcham, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Boli Bolingoli, Jonny Hayes and Vakoun Bayo

Neil Lennon has issued an injury update on key personnel at Celtic.

The league leaders host Hamilton Accies in the Premiership on Wednesday before facing rivals Rangers in the Betfred Cup final at Hampden on Sunday.

The Parkhead side are sweating on the fitness of a number important players, including first-choice striker Odsonne Edouard.

The 21-year-old French forward has missed the last two matches due to a "niggle", but was back with the squad on Tuesday morning although he will not be considered for Hamilton.

Olivier Ntcham (knock), Mohamed Elyounoussi (foot), Boli Bolingoli (hamstring) and Jonny Hayes (shoulder) also trained at Lennoxtown along with striker Vakoun Bayo who has been out since October with a knee injury, although only the former will be available for the Accies match.

Celtic manager Lennon said: "Ntcham has a good chance of starting [against Hamilton]. As regards Odsonne and Mohamed, no. So we will see how they are.

"Bolingoli won't be fit for tomorrow. Bayo is back in training but it's probably too soon and it's as you were with Jonny so we are confident he will be fit as well [for Sunday].

"We have another five days before the cup final but our main focus is on tomorrow and we will deal with what comes after that, after the Hamilton game.

"But it is good to see them back."