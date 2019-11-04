Celtic get green light to pursue £6m target as English top-four side eyes Hoops mainstay

Celtic could make a move for AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas next summer, with reports in the player's homeland suggesting the Hoops hierarchy has given recruitment chief Nick Hammond the green light to pursue the player.

Greek outlet Sdna, who broke the story earlier this year, suggested that Celtic could move in January.

But they are now saying Barkas is not a top priority for Neil Lennon in the January transfer window with Fraser Forster and Craig Gordon available and Scott Bain, who signed a new four-year deal last week, returning from injury.

• READ MORE - Celtic linked with move for £6.1m international goalkeeper, could join in January



Sdna claims Hammond has the backing of Hoops chiefs to push forward with talks over a potential move.

Barkas, who was born in the Netherlands but represents Greece, has been capped ten times and has attracted suitors in the past.

French side Montpellier were keen on acquiring his services in August and made two offers, understood to be around the €4.5 million mark, with AEK rejecting them both and setting a price tag of €8 million, with Barkas under contract with the Greek side until the summer of 2022.

Ajer on Foxes radar

Meanwhile, Leicester have been linked with a £20 million move for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer as Brendan Rodgers eyes a reunion with his former player.

The Foxes, who currently sit third in the English Premier League after a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend, are understood to be looking for defensive reinforcements - primarily as a long-term replacement for Jonny Evans.

The Sun reported over the weekend that the King Power Stadium side could test Celtic's resolve with a £20 million bid for the 21-year-old next summer.

The Norwegian international has been a standout performer for the Hoops since signing from IK Start as a 17-year-old during Ronny Deila's tenure.

Earlier this year he was linked with AC Milan on the back of his performances for Celtic.