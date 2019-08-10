Celtic forward Scott Sinclair reportedly involved in touchline bust-up with Motherwell staffer

Have your say

Celtic's Scott Sinclair was involved in a touchline bust-up with a Motherwell member of staff following the Parkhead side's 5-2 win, according to reports.

Speaking on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard, pundit Gordon Dalziel said he witnessed the confrontation. He said: "I’ve never witnessed anything like that.

“The two guys were ready to go for each other.

“Scott Sinclair wouldn’t let it go - I’m not sure what’s upset him.”

The two were reportedly seperated by Motherwell Chief Executive Alan Burrows. The member of staff from Motherwell was believed to be the groundsman.

Scott Sinclair attracted interest from English sides during the transfer window but remained in Glasgow as the window closed on Thursday.