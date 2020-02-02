Celtic fans taunt Rangers with 'coronavirus' banner at Hamilton clash

Celtic supporters attending their team's 4-1 win at Hamilton Accies unfurled a banner aimed at rivals Rangers.

The Hoops fans, who packed into the stand behind one goal at the Fountain of Youth Stadium, displayed the message which simply read: "Rangers = Coronavirus".

Celtic's 4-1 win over Brian Rice's side takes them seven points clear of Rangers at the Premiership summit as the title race continues.

The virus, which causes respiratory infection and has been identified as the cause of the Wuhan outbreak in December, has so far killed more than 200 people and more than 8,200 confirmed cases have been identified.

It's not the first time supporters of an Old Firm side have displayed messages at Hamilton's stadium.

Rangers fans in February last year held up a banner criticising then Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke, after he had opened up on sectarian abuse he had been subjected to by home fans during a Scottish Cup match at Ibrox.