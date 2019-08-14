Celtic fans slam board after Cluj defeat, Rangers scouts take in European match, Tierney set for Celtic return, twist in Hearts' pursuit of player - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up 1. Celtic exit sees club miss out on 14m Celtic's Champions League exit means they have lost out on the chance to bank 14.13m by making the group stages. Should they make the Europa League group stages, they will receive just 2.71m. (BBC) other Buy a Photo 2. Tierney set for Celtic return? Kieran Tierney could be on his way back to Celtic - if the Hoops reach the Europa League group stages and draw Arsenal (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Gers man a target for three clubs Rangers youngster Josh McPake is understood to be a loan target for St Johnstone, Ross County and Dundee. (The Sun) 0 Buy a Photo 4. Barisic heading for exit? Rangers fans believe Borna Barisic's omission from the squad to face Hibs was a sign the Croatian defender could be on his way out of Ibrox. (Various) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4