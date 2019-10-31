Celtic fans set up 'football against fascism' fundraiser to undermine Uefa fine

Celtic fans group The Green Brigade have launched a fundraiser in response to Uefa bringing about disciplinary charges against the Parkhead side.

READ MORE - Rangers eye Championship ace, Celtic linked with teenage winger, Hoops striker out for 6 weeks, pressure grows on Levein at Hearts - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Glasgow club look set to be reprimanded for supporters displaying anti-fascist banners and chanting at their opponents during the recent Europa League clash between the two.

Celtic fans display an anti-fascist banner during their Europa League clash with Lazio. Picture: SNS

The fundraiser is not in place to pay for the impending fine, but rather to raise money to give to two refugee charities: the Baobab Experience in Rome and Scottish Action for Refugees.

The Green Brigade say they are doing so to "promote tolerance and inclusion" and to undermine Uefa's stance on anti-fascist banners.

The governing body has a zero tolerance policy on political symbols or messages of any kind during Europa League and Champions League matches.

The Green Brigade said in a statement: "In 2019, our aim is the same. We ask all Celtic fans, fans of all clubs and none, to continue to oppose racism and fascism.

"We invite you to support our appeal to once again undermine the impending and unjust UEFA fine.

"In doing so, we will not only promote tolerance and inclusion but provide much needed practical support to the below two charities with projects in Rome and Glasgow.

"Since 2015, Baobab Experience have supported more than 85,000 asylum seekers in Rome. They offer food, clothing and accommodation services to ensure that people’s most basic needs are fulfilled. They also provide legal assistance and physical and mental healthcare.

"Closer to home, Scottish Action for Refugees is a charity that supports refugees in Scotland as well as coordinates international efforts. Specifically in Glasgow, they have created a SAFR Space which is a community hub offering help and support for refugees and asylum seekers with the practical aspects of setting up a new life in a strange country."