Celtic fans fire back at Mussolini's granddaughter with Pittodrie banner

Celtic's support have continued their feud with the granddaughter of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini with a banner at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Fans in the away end displayed the words 'Alessandra vaffanculo' during the 4-0 afternoon victory over Aberdeen.

The banner in the away end at Pittodrie. Picture: SNS

Vaffanculo is an Italian expression that basically means 'f*** off'. Hoops supporters also displayed a similar message directed at Europa League opponents Lazio during Thursday night's game.

Alessandra Mussolini was highly critical of the Celtic support after they displayed another banner against the Italian side with a drawing of Mussolini hanging and the words 'follow your leader'. She called for this to be made illegal in Italy.

Lazio supporters are infamous for far-right behaviour and were filmed walking through the streets of Glasgow on the day of the match making Nazi salutes.