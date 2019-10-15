Celtic fans face further wait to find out if they can attend Lazio match

Celtic fans will have to wait until Wednesday morning to find out Uefa's decision on whether the Europa League match with Lazio will be played behind closed doors.

Celtic fans may be unable to attend the match in Rome. Picture: SNS

A ruling was supposed to be made on Tuesday evening, however the Daily Record is now reporting that the case has been delayed.

Near 9,000 tickets have been sold to away supporters ahead of the match at the Stadio Olimpico a week on Thursday.

However, it is doubtful they'll be able to use those briefs after Uefa hit Lazio with a charge for supporters giving fascist salutes during the win over Rennes.

The Serie A side have previously been punished with partial closure of the stadium with the next step being a full closure.

Lazio are pleading for leniency as they insist they're taking measures to identify the culprits and ban them.

The plight of the travelling Celtic support is also believed to have been used by the host club, who insist it wouldn't be fair on those coming over from Scotland not to be able to attend the game.

