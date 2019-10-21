Celtic fans criticise referee for lack of stoppage time in win over Ross County - 'Scottish FA officials what are they like'

The 91st minute hadn't elapsed when Don Robertson brought Celtic's 6-0 thumping of Ross County to an end.

Celtic thumped Ross County. Picture: SNS

It was a result which left Neil Lennon's men top of the league on Saturday evening, the position they would finish the weekend in on goals scored following Rangers' 1-1 draw with Hearts on Sunday.

It highlights the fine margins which are already in play in Ladbrokes Premiership title race.

These fine margins were also noted by Celtic fans who took to social media to query the lack of stoppage time against the Staggies, preventing the side from possibly scoring more.

The club's head of TV and digital media Gerry McCulloch tweeted: "Being ruthless could count big this season. That 6th goal yesterday is what puts us top today".

It prompted a number of replies.

One fans queried: "Can you ask someone at the club to find out why only 1 min stoppage time yest. 2nd half had 6 subs and 5 goals. Ps it was the same v St Johnstone first game of season..."

Another said: "Yes and Robertson did all he could to ensure we didn’t get a 7th. Five goals and six subs in the second half - 1 minute added. @ScottishFA officials - what are they like!"

While the second half didn't have any stoppages for injuries, there were six subs on top of the five goals. There was one double substitution and one where Celtic and County made changes at the same time.

It is not uncommon for referees to limit the stoppage time on games which are undoubtedly already wrapped up and one-sided.

In Celtic's 7-0 win over St Johnstone, only one minute stoppage time was played. It was the same when Rangers thumped Aberdeen 5-0. Six subs were made during the second half but only one minute extra was played. It was two minutes for the Ibrox side's 5-0 defeat to Accies.

Neil Lennon's men were in rampant form, hitting 20 shots alone in the first half. However, once Mohamed Eloyonoussi put the home side 6-0 ahead in the 72nd minute, Celtic attempted just three further shots, playing the game at a controlled pace with Lazio around the corner.

When Robertson blew his whistle, Celtic were keeping the ball patiently without the urgency which had been seen earlier as they cut through the Staggies like a hot knife through butter.

