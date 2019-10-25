Celtic fan goes viral for hilarious disappearing celebration - jokes he was 'pushed'

A Celtic fan going berserk at seeing his side score a late winner against Lazio in the Europa League went viral.

Christopher Jullien handed Neil Lennon's men a 2-1 victory over the Italian side. With the game approaching stoppage time the Frenchman rose highest to send a towering header past Thomas Strakosha.

It was a goal which sent Parkhead crazy, supporters seeing their side come from a goal behind to strengthen their position at the top of the group.

For one fan, however, it all got a bit too much and his hilarious celebration was captured by the BT Sport cameras.

Paul McMurray was giving it laldy in front of one of the cameras when he appeared to slip, sending him toppling over a pitch-side gate, feet in the air, and onto the track surrounding the field.

A number of fans watching it home spotted the hilarious moment.

Popular account Twitter account @Oldfirmfacts1 broke the moment down and described it as "the four stages of a night out in Glasgow.

One viewer posted: "Wouldn't get that in your tourist league". While another said: "Surprised he’s not been done for a pitch invasion @policescotland".

McMurray took to Twitter to joke he was "pushed" and that it was a "penalty". He replied to one saying "gonna stick for a while this one".