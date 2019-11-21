Celtic 'failed' in audacious manager bid, French side make January call on Morelos, Burnley linked with Celtic ace, Rangers to offer deal to Ibrox legend's nephew - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up 1. Hoops failed with Mourinho bid Celtic were one of many clubs who tried, and failed, to entice Jose Mourinho as manager earlier this year, according to reports. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 2. ASSE make Morelos call French side Saint-Etienne are highly unlikely to make a move for Alfredo Morelos in January but could revisit the transfer during the summer if his price tag doesn't get significantly bigger. (Le10Sport) other Buy a Photo 3. Burnley in for Hayes? Burnley have been linked with a move for Celtic winger Jonny Hayes. Celtic are understood to be keen on offering the Irishman, who can also operate at left-back, a new deal. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Hearts keen on Stendel Hearts have approached Daniel Stendel but face a major stumbling block if they want him to succeed Craig Levein as he is still due a pay-off from Barnsley after being sacked last month. (Evening News) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3