Celtic face Jullien battle, Lyon eye third Celtic star, Rangers miss out on duo, Hibs boss on Kamberi - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic are among a number of clubs monitoring Nantes prodigy Nathan Gassama, with Chelsea and Watford also interested. (RMC Sport)
Christopher Jullien has refused to rule out a move to Celtic, saying: "I've never hidden my desire to play in a big championship, raise my level and reach other objectives." (Daily Record)
3. Taylor suits Hull and Old Firm
Greg Taylor has emerged as a target for Hull City, with Celtic and Rangers also reportedly interested in the Scotland international. (Daily Record)
4. Bring back Burke, begs Bain
Scott Bain has indirectly urged Celtic to sign Oli Burke from West Brom, posting "Bring him back" in a social media post.
