Celtic face Dunfermline in last 16 of Betfred Cup

Celtic will begin their defence of the Betfred Cup with a home match against Dunfermline Athletic.

Forfar Athletic, who emerged from a group containing two Premiership sides, were rewarded with a home tie against Livingston, while fellow League 1 outfit East Fife, who defeated Hearts on penalties on Saturday, have a mouthwatering home fixture against Rangers.

The full draw as follows:

Hibernian v Greenock Morton

Partick Thistle v Ross County

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Dundee v Aberdeen

Celtic v Dunfermline Athletic

Forfar Athletic v Livingston

Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical

East Fife v Rangers

Ties to be played on the weekend of 17/18 August and are subject to TV selections.