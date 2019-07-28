Celtic face Dunfermline in last 16 of Betfred Cup

Celtic will begin their defence of the Betfred Cup with a home match against Dunfermline Athletic.
Forfar Athletic, who emerged from a group containing two Premiership sides, were rewarded with a home tie against Livingston, while fellow League 1 outfit East Fife, who defeated Hearts on penalties on Saturday, have a mouthwatering home fixture against Rangers.
The full draw as follows:
Hibernian v Greenock Morton
Partick Thistle v Ross County
Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian
Dundee v Aberdeen
Celtic v Dunfermline Athletic
Forfar Athletic v Livingston
Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical
East Fife v Rangers
Ties to be played on the weekend of 17/18 August and are subject to TV selections.